Experts back ‘victimized’ Queen Elizabeth after ‘anti-monarchist conspiracy’ comes to light

Experts and commentators have come forward to back Queen Elizabeth after an ‘anti-monarchist conspiracy’ created to ‘victimize’ her private wealth surfaced.



It all began when National Archive documents, containing evidence of involvement by the Queen’s private lawyer, Matthew Farrer came to light.

His involvement in the issue was reportedly to squash the passing of a law that would open up private shareholdings of the royal family, out for public view.

What left anti’s fuming however was the Queen’s direct involvement in politics, for it is a stance that she spent a lifetime denying any part in.

Mr. Richard Fitzwillaims stood by the Queen’s corner, howver, and he argued that the National Archive findings are “far less dramatic” than they were propagated to be.

During his conversation with Express UK he was quoted saying, "The report in The Guardian that the Queen successfully lobbied the Government to alter a law to conceal her 'embarrassing' personal wealth, reflects a handling of royal finances behind the scenes which is far less dramatic than it initially appears."

"Since the heavily indebted George III exchanged the income from the Crown Lands for the Civil List in 1760, the monarchy’s wealth has been the subject of controversy.”

"The Guardian report claims that an arcane parliamentary procedure known as 'Queen’s Consent', whereby the monarch is invited to approve of intended legislation which affects the Crown, led to the Queen’s private lawyer being involved in discussions in the 1970s about proposed legislation, which it claims she influenced, as a draft law would have revealed the identities of shareholders in certain companies."