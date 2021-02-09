Princess Charlotte mimics this habit from mother Kate Middleton

While Princess Charlotte is usually thought to resemble her great-grandmother the Queen, there is talk that she is much like her mother Kate Middleton after the little one was spotted mimicking her mother’s gesture.

In a video call last week the Duchess of Cambridge was having a conversation with teachers and how they coped with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mid-conversation, Kate reaching to her ponytail and twirled it.

A fan account on Instagram took note of her gesture a drew parallels to Charlotte’s own gesture which was spotted on her first day of school in September 2019.

In the video the little one can be seen doing the same to her ponytail, giving the hint that she is much like her mother.

