Jennifer Lopez puts leggy display in recent magazine shoot

Superstar Jennifer Lopez left fans heart-eyed with her March cover for Allure magazine.
Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor hit-maker shared a gorgeous photo of her showing off her stunning legs.
She could be seen winning hearts as she flaunted her physique in a mesh outfit.
Fans couldn't help but praise the singer as they showered her with love in the comments.
Take a look: