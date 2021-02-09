close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Jennifer Lopez puts leggy display in recent magazine shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Superstar Jennifer Lopez left fans heart-eyed with her March cover for Allure magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor hit-maker shared a gorgeous photo of her showing off her stunning legs.

She could be seen winning hearts as she flaunted her physique in a mesh outfit.

Fans couldn't help but praise the singer as they showered her with love in the comments.

Take a look:



