Priyanka Chopra reveals why she took on Nick Jonas’s surname

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down to reminisce over her decision to add Nick Jonas’s surname to hers.

She shed light on it all while inaugurating the launch of her memoir with the Barstool Sports’ Chicks In The Office podcast.

According to JustJared Chopra explained, "The first time I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, oh ok, that’s my name now’.” Her only intentions were to honor the traditions of her family since "I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy.”

During the course of her interview, Chopra also shared her hope for the future and explained that she aims to see a future where women never consider changing their name or have their husbands take theirs.

"And we have to like maybe hopefully in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, you know, and that’ll be normalised. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honour my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened.”