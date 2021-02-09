close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

Ayeza Khan enlightens fans with solid advice

Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly looks out for her followers and makes sure to share some good advice every now and then.

Taking to her Instagram, the Mehar Posh star shared stunning photos and videos of herself glamming up.

The stunner can be seen flaunting her makeup look, which accentuated her eyes and overall beauty.

Above all, she shared an inspiring quote to all her female followers telling them their they are beautiful.

"You are a beautiful woman. Own it and enjoy it," she wrote.

Take a look:



