Katy Perry reveals Daisy Dove Bloom’s recent love: ‘She’s such a Virgo!’

Katy Perry recently gushed over her daughter’s love of routines and gave fans the inside scoop into her recent development.

During her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Perry began by pointing out her daughter’s astrological sign and quipped that being a Virgo makes her love routine.

She even added, "Yeah, of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine. But I did start filming American Idol season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

"Giving birth, then going back to work and [expletive], like — holy [expletive!] 'This is what women do? Oh my God’!”