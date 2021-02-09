Mary Wilson, founding member of musical group The Supremes dies at 76

Mary Wilson, who was one of the founders of singing group The Supremes, passed away at 76.

According to Wilson’s publicist, she "died suddenly" in her Las Vegas residence. The cause of death is yet to be known.

The Motown founder, Berry Gordy expressed that he was "extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family."

"The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others," he said.

News of her passing sent waves in the industry and many shared their sentiments over Wilson’s passing including Questlove and Kiss’s Paul Stanley.

"I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour and never could have imagined this. So full of life and great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest in Supreme peace, Mary," he tweeted.