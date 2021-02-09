Which former US president tugged at Princess Diana's heartstrings? Warren Buffet reveals

While Princess Diana's famed dance with John Travolta in the White House, during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure, was major talk, apparently there was a former US president who caught her eye.

In a dated interview in 2012 with CNBC, business magnate Warren Buffet shared his experience meeting Diana and revealed who she thought was "the sexiest man alive".

He said that when he first met the princess he was at a loss for words.

"I was in a room alone one time with Princess Di at a party. Somehow we find ourselves in this library," he said. "In 15 minutes, I don't think I could take it. I had trouble remembering my name, I couldn't figure out anything to say, and it was a total disaster."

As the two got friendly, Diana quipped that former US president Bill Clinton was the man to have pulled her heartstrings.

"She had been to the White House that day and she had said that Bill Clinton was the sexiest man alive," he said before adding, "And I didn't ask her who the least sexy guy in the world alive was. I was afraid I might get my play in there."