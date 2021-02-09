Reason behind Meghan Markle ditching UK return with Prince Harry laid bare

Meghan Markle has a good enough reason to not travel to UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is ditching her return to UK this summer, as Prince Harry is gearing up to reunite with his family on Queen Elizabeth's ascension anniversary, as well as Prince Philip's 100th birthday.



The Duchess of Sussex has a good enough reason to not travel with Harry, as explained by royal expert Omid Scobie.

Talking to Hello! Scobie said, "Neither Meghan or Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air. Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place."

"It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there," Scobie added.

He went on to say, "I’m sure Meghan will send the Queen some gorgeous flowers for her birthday and also get Archie to help her with the card."