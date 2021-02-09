close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Eng vs Ind: James Anderson delivers reverse swing masterclass to Indian batsmen

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021
England bowler James Anderson.

England demolished India by 227 runs in the first Test match between the two sides and the team has its pacers, mainly James Anderson, to thank for it. 

It looked like a tough gig for England to survive, especially after they collapsed in the second innings like a house of cards. However, the 420-run target was always an imposing total for India, given the English side had Archer, Anderson and Bess to trouble the Indian batsmen. 

And trouble them they did. Anderson's deliveries to vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Gill sent social media into frenzy.

The right-arm fast bowler reverse swung the ball in similar fashion to both batsmen, sending their stumps flying.

Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.

Anderson took 3-17 from 11 overs while Jack Leach picked up the most number of wickets with figures of 4-76 from 26 overs.

India bundled for 192 runs against the 420-run target, with England going 1-0 up in the Test series. 

Latest News

More From Sports