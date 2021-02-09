England bowler James Anderson.

England demolished India by 227 runs in the first Test match between the two sides and the team has its pacers, mainly James Anderson, to thank for it.

It looked like a tough gig for England to survive, especially after they collapsed in the second innings like a house of cards. However, the 420-run target was always an imposing total for India, given the English side had Archer, Anderson and Bess to trouble the Indian batsmen.

And trouble them they did. Anderson's deliveries to vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Gill sent social media into frenzy.

The right-arm fast bowler reverse swung the ball in similar fashion to both batsmen, sending their stumps flying.

Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.

Anderson took 3-17 from 11 overs while Jack Leach picked up the most number of wickets with figures of 4-76 from 26 overs.

India bundled for 192 runs against the 420-run target, with England going 1-0 up in the Test series.