The combo shows South African skipper Quinton De Kock and the autographed T-Shirt gifted to PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

KARACHI: South African captain Quinton De Kock has sent an autographed shirt to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik for the national flag carrier’s hospitality and service during the Pakistan tour.



The PIA shared the picture of the official T-shirt with a comment dated Feb 8: “To: CEO PIA, Thank You!!”

“South African Captain Quinton De Kock sent an autographed shirt to thank our CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik for his hospitality and service with PIA,” tweeted the PIA.

It said that the shirt will become part of the airline's memorabilia.

“We are humbled that the Proteas chose PIA for their tour of Pakistan,” it further said.

Quinton De Kock captained his side during the two-match Test series and has returned to the country after the series was ended on Monday with Pakistan whitewashing the visitors.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged chartered flights for the teams’ travelling during the Test and T20I series to ensure the safety of the players and officials from coronavirus.