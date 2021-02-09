close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Prince William less popular than Kate Middleton

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

A look at social media account of  the Duke and Duchess of  Cambridge  shows Kate Middleton is more popular than her husband Prince William.

'Kensington Royal, the official Instagram account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, recently crossed two million followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use their social media pages to perform their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the last week, the couple interacted with a group of people as part of their royal duties.

William's video of his interaction with "UN Environment Programme Young Champions" has been viewed by more 680,000 people on the photo and video sharing app.


