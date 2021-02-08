Pak vs SA: Jubilant skipper Babar Azam praises Pakistan's never-say-die attitude

Pakistan Cricket Squad pose for the camera after whitewashing the South African team today. Photo: Babar Azam/ Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was overjoyed after the green shirts defeated South Africa on home soil after 18 long years, praising his side's "never-say-die" attitude.

Taking to Twitter after Pakistan defeated the Proteas in the second and final Test match of the series, the Pakistani skipper vowed the green shirts will give more spectacular performances in the days to come..

"What makes me absolutely proud of my pack is their never say die attitude. More power to you @iMRizwanPak, @RealHa55an, @iFaheemAshraf, and @iShaheenAfridi. Even sky is not the limit for us, in sha Allah. Special shout out to @OfficialCSA - well fought. #PAKvSA #PakistanZindabad," he tweeted.

Pakistani right-arm pacer Hasan Ali remained the pick of the bowlers of this Test match, finishing with impressive figures of 5-60 to record his best match figures of 11-114 and help dismiss South Africa -- who were set a daunting 370 to chase -- for 274 before the tea break.

Hasan’s new-ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with 4-51, while spinner Yasir Shah took the last wicket to spark jubilation among the Pakistan players.

Opener Aiden Markram scored a fighting 108 and Temba Bavuma 61.

They put on a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket to give Pakistan a scare before the hosts took the game away from the Proteas.