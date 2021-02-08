Meghan and Harry told to stop acting like celebrities by enraged fans: 'Not royal!'

Meghan insisted the Palace had 'dictated' her to remove her maiden name from Archie's birth certificate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have irked the royal fans after trying to act like celebrities over their son's Archie's birth certificate.



As it appeared, the Duchess of Sussex's maiden names Rachel Meghan were removed from the documentation. According to Meghan, the Palace had 'dictated' her to do so.

Ashley Pearson, a royal correspondent, discussed how different it is "being a celebrity and being a royal."

Speaking on Amazon Prime's 2020 documentary Harry & Meghan: The Next Step, Pearson noted, "If the people want to see the new mum, just hours after she gives birth, trotted out in stockings and high heels, then you do it. That has been done up until now.

"Whether or not that is right, that is the precedent. So for Harry and Meghan to treat this the way a celebrity would really treat this, which is, 'We ask for privacy at this time', that is not what royals do," she added.