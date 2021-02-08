close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
February 8, 2021

Minal Khan ends her weekend with outing in company of beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Mon, Feb 08, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan ended her weekend on a very enjoyable note.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared what her weekend activity consisted of.

From her snaps she could be seen enjoying a dive in a gorgeous vintage car with her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who commented in the post with a heart emoji.

Take a look:



