Meghan Markle's 'deal or no deal' with Queen Elizabeth sparks royal family fury

Meghan Markle echoed the sentiment yet again that Queen Elizabeth and her family is 'archaic'

Meghan Markle reignited her war with the Buckingham Palace when she said the royal family had forced her to drop her maiden name on Archie's birth certificate.



Although the Duchess of Sussex had long bid adieu to the royal family in 2020, she echoed the sentiment yet again that Queen Elizabeth and co. are 'archaic.'

This is a sentiment that royal photographer Arthur Edwards agrees with.

Speaking during the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: The Next Step', Edwards said Meghan had given a loud and clear ultimatum to the Queen in public.

"A senior member of the Royal Family deciding to quit and go and live abroad is pretty serious. A few years ago, Meghan Markle was working on a show called Deal or No Deal.

"Today, she's doing a deal or no deal with the Queen of England through a speakerphone," Edwards said.