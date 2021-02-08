Prince Harry faces wrath for ‘extraordinary arrogance’ over royal title fiasco

Royal expert lashes out at Prince Harry for showing ‘extraordinary arrogance’ in order to retain his titles

Prince Harry is under the eye of storm after he showed 'extraordinary arrogance' over the fiasco involving the matter of his and Meghan Markle's royal titles.



Amid all the drama, conservative commentator Darren Grimes, came forth lashing out at the Duke of Sussex for his irrational behaviour.

"Prince Harry wants to keep his honorary military titles, despite leaving the country and his duty to Queen & Country for Wokery & Whackery," Grimes said.

"It displays extraordinary arrogance to assume you can keep your privileges after trading it all in for Spotify & Netflix deals in Hollywood," he added.

Harry, who was in the Army for 10 years, was stripped of three of his military titles back when he announced the decision to quit the royal family and settle in the US.