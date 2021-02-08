RAWALPINDI: Shadab Khan on Monday praised his bestie Hasan Ali's ten-wicket haul with a hilarious Tweet after Pakistan defeated South Africa in a historic Test series.

Taking to Twitter, the allrounder said that hard work pays off and congratulated Hasan Ali on his match winning performance.

"Electricity is temporary, generator is permanent," said the leg spinner while congratulating Hasan for his feat. The reference may have been to a tweet he did earlier during the day.

At the start of the day when Hasan Ali took the first wicket on the fifth day, Shadab had tweeted that he had started the generator after facing a power outage.

When Hasan had again came close to a hattrick with two successive wickets after lunch, Shadab praised Hassan in a tweet.

Hasan Ali finished the second Test match with 10 wickets in 31.4 overs at the cost of 114 runs.

The fast bowler played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory in the second Test with his timely wickets. He was also named man of the match for his performance.