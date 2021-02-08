Meghan Markle, Prince Harry nark public after 'secret' meeting with top Democrat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to wreak havoc once again after their recent meeting with a US politician.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom back in October last year, prior to the US presidential election.

While it remains unclear what the couple discussed with Newsom during their video meeting, the report stated that it came during the period in which the governor was deciding who would fill the shoes of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the US Senate.

This comes in the midst of the pair’s already tumbling public image over their back-to-back political comments which have caused an uproar, given royals are to strictly maintain an apolitical stance.

The meeting was confirmed by Newsom’s office to The Post, calling it “introductory.”