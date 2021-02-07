Prince Harry mocked over latest move

Prince Harry is being criticized after he was spotted on a tour bus in Hollywood with a filming crew and the host of "The Late Late Show".

Hours after the photo of the Duke surfaced online, some people started relating the event a fall from Harry's status as the prince of the United Kingdom to celebrity.

Citing sources, UK's Daily Express reported that Harry and Mr Corden recorded the popular and recurring segment of the TV host's show - Carpool Karaoke.

Commenting on the photo, talkRADIO host Dan Wootton said on Twitter: "Wow, this is what Prince Harry has become after less than a year in Hollywood."

He added, "Just another celebrity plugging his latest product on a chat show. Sad!."

Royal author Robert Jobson replied to Mr Wootton saying: "Sad, really."