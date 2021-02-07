close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Elon Musk leaves fans gushing with rare clip of son X Æ A-XII

X Æ A-XII son has stolen the hearts of fans with his candid snapshot on Elon Musk’s Twitter account.

In the Twitter shot the tiny tyke can be seen holding on to Musk’s shirt with his tongue sticking out to someone in the distance.

Check it out below:

His cryptic caption, “The Second Last Kingdom," on the other hand has contined to perplex fans across the globe.

For those unaware X AE A-XII’s real name was supposed to be X Æ A-12 Musk but due to California state law, no special characters can be utilized on birth certificates. 

