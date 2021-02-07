Two govt hospital employees accused of sexual assault in Lodhran

Photo: Geo.tv illustrations

LODHRAN: Two government hospital employees here in the city have been accused of sexually assaulting a young woman but released on interim bail, Geo News reported on Sunday.



Police quoted the young woman as saying the two alleged abusers had called over on the pretext of a job opportunity before proceeded to allegedly gang-rape her.



She has undergone a medical test, the initial report of which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, police said.



Both staff members at the Lodhran district headquarters (DHQ) hospital are employees of the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Care Department (P&SHD).

The survivor, according to the police, alleged that the DHQ hospital's CDC supervisor had offered her a job for Rs20,000 and called her for an interview under the pretext of a job offer before allegedly gang-raping her alongside a colleague.



Police confirmed that both suspects were out on interim bail.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab, Inam Ghani, took notice of the traumatic incident and sought a report from Multan's regional police officer (RPO).

IGP Ghani has also directed the concerned authorities to ensure justice is provided on a priority basis.