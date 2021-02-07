Anushka Sharma leaves fans in awe as she reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first daughter with husband Virat Kohli last month, left her fans awestruck after she revealed her current ‘favourite accessory’ and it’s all about motherhood.



The Zero actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with a burp cloth placed on her shoulder.

Dressed in black casuals, Anushka revealed her current favourite accessory and its burp cloth.

She wrote, “Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter named Vamika on January 11, 2021.