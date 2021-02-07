close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Two federal ministers on Saturday visited the house of Shaan Shahid to express condolences over the death of the actor's mother.

Shaan took to Twitter to share a video of Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry visiting his house.

The actor thanked the ministers in the caption and wrote, "@shiblifaraz Thankyou for being a part of us [email protected] the connection of the people and there representatives grows stronger when we share each other’s sorrows and joy [email protected] true Leader."


