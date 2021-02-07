Jennifer Aniston shares rare picture with Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to post a selfie with Selena Gomez to give another rare insight into their friendship.

There are more similarities between the two stars than just a close, meaningful friendship. It so happens that they both share their manager, Aleen Keshishian, who is the top Hollywood talent manager. Aleen has many high-profile clients, but it is apparent that Jennifer and Selena might be her very favorite.

Jennifer posted a cozy selfie of herself, Aleen, and a giggly Selena on her Instagram story with a caption: "Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian. We love you!" Rare’s singer reposted that story on her own Instagram.

Friends sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston, is known to have a sweet spot for Disney’s princess, Selena Gomez. Their close relationship with each other was always known, but the details of their friendship surfaced when Jennifer interviewed Selena on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while guest-hosting. They reminisced over their good times together as Jennifer gushed over some memories:

"You’ve always been so sweet," she said. "You really are a genuine fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza.[sic]"

Selena also has mentioned the origins of how they met at Vanity Fair’s event in the bathroom when nobody knew who she was, yet Jennifer was super nice to her. Gomez told her life-long idol, “You were everything that I wanted.”