Princess Diana ‘rare emotional intelligence’ to take center stage: report

Royal experts have rallied together to unearthed Princess Diana’s “rare emotional intelligence” and bond with strangers.

The idea to curate a film about Princess Diana’s emotional intelligence is the brain child of a production company named Lightbox and according to its co-founder Simon Chinn, showcasing the royal’s “special relationship with the public” is crucial to her portrayal.

During an interview with Express UK Mr Chinn claimed, “By using home movie footage of Diana, we hope to be able to paint a portrait that feels fresh, raw and unmediated.”

To kick this project in gear Mr. Chinn and Mr. Ed Perkins have asked around the country for clips of the Princess, “no matter how brief.”

“Sometimes just a glance can convey an emotion or an idea that cannot be depicted through words. Moreover, as much as we are interested in archive material of Diana herself, we are equally interested in seeing any footage from key historical moments in Diana’s life - such as her wedding to the Prince of Wales in 1981 or her funeral in 1997.”

What intrigues both Mr. Chinn and Mr Perkins is Diana’s ability to connect to the hearts of strangers. “We have heard countless stories about Diana's extraordinary ability to connect and empathise with members of the public.”

“The manner in which she would kneel down to speak to a young child, for instance, is just one example of the ways in which she would interact with complete strangers with an emotional intelligence that had rarely been seen before by a public figure.”

“It was her charm, her compassion and her ability to amplify charitable causes and champion the most vulnerable that made her so popular.”