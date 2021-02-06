Chrissy Teigen details her ‘regret’ over not seeing baby Jack’s face upon delivery

Chrissy Teigen has finally come forward to address some of her biggest regrets about baby Jack on the week of his scheduled due date.



The model opened up about it all through a collection of pictures over on Instagram and the caption of her post read, "These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy."

"I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.” (sic)

"He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.”

"This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. [Heart emoji] and I love you jack. I miss you so so much.(sic)"