Mahira Khan, Hira Mani indulge in sweet Instagram banter

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and Hira Mani indulged in sweet Instagram banter after the latter posted her stunning snaps with a beautiful caption.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her dazzling pictures.

She wrote in the caption, “Main heroine hun (I am a heroine)” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

The endearing photos also caught the attention of Mahira Khan who also dropped a sweet comment, saying “Pyaaaari heroine” followed by heart-eyed emoji.

Responding to it, Hira Mani said, “Mahira Khan janoooo app se kam piyari you are the most piyari lerki in the world.”

The stunning photos of Hira has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.