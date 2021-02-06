Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law recalls the negatives of being in the royal family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law recently got candid about the good and bad about being a part of the royal family.
During an interview with The Times Mike detailed the negatives and positives of being a member of The Firm and explained how it isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.
He was quoted saying, “[Being part of the royal family] has its benefits and it has its negatives. You think about what you do and you have to be aware of, but it doesn’t necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us.”