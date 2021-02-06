Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce was eerily predicted by ‘Gilmore Girls’

One of the most beloved shows of all time, Gilmore Girls was chockfull of pop references and quips about celebrities.

However, in one of the episodes, writer and creator of the show Amy Sherman-Palladino may have unknowingly predicted the divorce of Hollywood’s golden couple, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

During the second season which began airing in 2001, the two lead characters of Lorelai and Rory could be seen subtly foreshadowing Pitt and Aniston’s split, years before the two actually parted ways.

This was when Lorelai is telling her daughter about her father, Christopher Hayden and his girlfriend Sherry’s split, by asking her to guess who she thinks is about to be single again.

To this, Rory says: “Brad and Jen.”

The couple ended up getting divorced later in 2005.