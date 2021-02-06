Mohsin Hamid's novel to be adapted into a film by Obama's production company

British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s novel “Exit West” will be adapted into a film by the production company of former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The couple's production company on Friday announced six new projects in development for Netflix Inc, including a love story with a supernatural twist and a young adult thriller.



"Exit West" tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis.



According to Reuters, other film projects include a science-fiction movie called “Satellite,” which will be produced with T Street, a production company run by “Star Wars” director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.

