Gigi Hadid gets daughter Khai's name tattooed on her arm

Gigi Hadid got candid as she gave fans a glimpse at her first tattoo in honor of her newborn daughter Khai.

The supermodel appeared on Vogue's YouTube channel to share her post-pregnancy skin care routine. Whenever she lifted her arm to apply makeup on her face, her eagle-eyed fans noticed she got a new tattoo.

Khai’s name appeared in black ink above her elbow on her bicep, marking the model’s very first tattoo.

Her tattoo is an exact replica of the one that Zayn Malik got a few months ago when he wanted to pay tribute to their daughter.



Taking to Instagram on Friday the new mom uploaded her video clip to share details of her post-pregnancy routine. Gigi also penned a lengthy note along side the video.

After Gigi Hadid revealed baby's Khai's name, fans noticed that Zayn Malik has a new tattoo of their daughter's moniker in Arabic on his wrist.



Gigi and Zayn got matching tattoos dedicated to their daughter Khai, who was born in September at the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania home.

