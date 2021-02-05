Prince Charles, Camilla victimized to ‘totally disgusting’ abuse: ‘let that sink in’

Experts have begun to discuss the ongoing slew of abuse being hurled towards Prince Charles and Camilla “because of a fictional TV show and events 30+ years ago.”

The inside scoop on Prince Charles and Camilla’s pain has been brought forward by a source close to Hello! magazine.

They claimed, "The Duchess in particular has been the target of some pretty nasty trolling by people who have watched the show."

Even US PR expert Royal Tea weighed in on the heightened abuse and added, "Clarence House has restricted comments on a World Cancer Day post because people on here are so vile.”

"Let that sink in, a charity supporting people fighting cancer during a pandemic, won’t get much-needed attention/donations because of a fictional TV show and events 30+ years ago."