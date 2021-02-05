close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Maya Ali's latest snap wins hearts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is certainly is sight to see in her latest post on Instagram.

In the post the Mann Mayal star was photographed strutting her stuff on the runway in a gorgeous cream outfit.

Her beauty was centre stage as she could be seen looking ethereal and glowing.

Fans were just as blown away as they complimented the diva.

Take a look:



