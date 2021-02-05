Maya Ali's latest snap wins hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali is certainly is sight to see in her latest post on Instagram.
In the post the Mann Mayal star was photographed strutting her stuff on the runway in a gorgeous cream outfit.
Her beauty was centre stage as she could be seen looking ethereal and glowing.
Fans were just as blown away as they complimented the diva.
Take a look: