Fri Feb 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Queen Elizabeth blasted for not postponing Meghan's wedding despite father's heart attack

Meghan and Harry pleaded father Thomas Markle to attend their wedding ceremony

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family have drawn ire for not calling off Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding despite her father, Thomas Markle, not being able to attend it due to ill health.

As mentioned in the tell-all book penned by the Duchess's half-sister Samantha Markle, the royal family should have pushed the event ahead.

"The Royals couldn't postpone the wedding so that my father could be included, and I knew it was not unreasonable that they reschedule, given resources available to make that happen," Samantha wrote in her book.

Meanwhile, Thomas himself received letters from both Meghan and Harry pleading him to attend the wedding ceremony.

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography of the Sussexes, Finding Freedom,  "As much as she [Meghan] was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on."

