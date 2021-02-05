Photos: Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind her matching tattoo with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently gushed over how she “checks” all of nick Jonas’s boxes and even spilled the beans behind their matching tattoos.



The Hollywood A-lister got candid during her interview with Elle and explained how they came up with the idea of their couple tattoos in the first place.

They were quoted saying, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other."

Check them out below:



