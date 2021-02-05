Queen Elizabeth distraught after record-breaking anniversary sparks frenzy within monarchy

Why Queen Elizabeth feels devastated over celebrating record-breaking anniversary

Queen Elizabeth is all set to mark 70 years on the British throne and as much as this is a huge milestone, the monarch does not really believe in celebrating the longevity of her reign.



This is just because it reminds her about the people that she has lost, throughout her magnificent era.

As explained by royal expert Rebecca English, "Accession day is the day where the Queen sadly lost her beloved father King George VI, and she normally marks it quietly at Sandringham.

"Obviously, because of lockdown, she will be at Windsor this year with the Duke of Edinburgh. But clearly it will be nonetheless poignant to her.

"That's really why she has never massively in favour of celebrating her own longevity on the throne because to achieve that someone very close to her died," English added.