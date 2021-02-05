Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



The NCB is investigating the drugs angle in the death case of the Dil Bechara actor.

According to Indian media, Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sajnani were arrested on Thursday after four hours of investigation.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles into the death of Sushant.

The law enforcers have arrested many people in connection with the case.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also arrested.

She was released on bail after a month while her brother Showick was released after almost two months.