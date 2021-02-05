Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood career zoomed because of Shah Rukh Khan?

Katrina Kaif’s career zoomed because of Shah Rukh Khan?

Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif’s showbiz career zoomed because of king Shah Rukh Khan, Indian celebrity photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar has claimed.



In an interview with Indian media, Atul Kasbekar revealed that Katrina’s photoshoot pictures appeared behind Shah Rukh Khan’s photos at a calendar launch event when the Bharat actress was just 18 or 19 years old and people noticed her.

He said ‘At that time Katrina was a bit chubby because she was very young. She was not in swim suit shape and we struggled quite a bit to get her pictures. While she was fit, she was 18 or 19 I think, her body had still not lost all its puppy fat. But there was no question that this was a really beautiful girl. We managed to get a couple of pictures that worked really nicely."

Atul went on to say, all the pictures of Khan, who launched the calendar, were coincidently taken against Katrina’s snaps, adding that people noticed the Sooryavanshi actress.

This helped Katrina a lot and her career moved at fast pace, he added.

Meanwhile, currently Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar.