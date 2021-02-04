close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Kim Kardashian goes down memory lane in adorable photo with Kourtney Kardashian, late father

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian left fans gushing after she took a trip down memory lane in a photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian and late father Rob Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Skims founder shared a fan's post where she could be seen giving a loving kiss to her father while Kourtney gave a toothy smile.

The two sisters looked stylish as Kim wore a baby pink tracksuit with matching sneakers. The look was finished with an adorable pink ribbon in her hair.

Likewise her sister made her own fashion statement as she rocked a cute red and check print dress.

Take a look:


