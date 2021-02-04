Kim Kardashian goes down memory lane in adorable photo with Kourtney Kardashian, late father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian left fans gushing after she took a trip down memory lane in a photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian and late father Rob Kardashian.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Skims founder shared a fan's post where she could be seen giving a loving kiss to her father while Kourtney gave a toothy smile.
The two sisters looked stylish as Kim wore a baby pink tracksuit with matching sneakers. The look was finished with an adorable pink ribbon in her hair.
Likewise her sister made her own fashion statement as she rocked a cute red and check print dress.
Take a look: