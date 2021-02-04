Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not being able to play ‘the waiting game’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been criticized for their lack of patience and their “inability to play the waiting game.”



This claim was brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser. In her piece for News.com.au she wrote, “While there is a certain impressiveness to their vehemence and commitment to making their voices heard, I can't help but wonder if they would ultimately be able to achieve much more had they applied a modicum of strategy and patience to their new lives.”

“Surely the savvier thing to do would have been to have opted for a more softly, softly approach while the wounds from Megxit were still so fresh and so raw. What both Harry and Meghan seem to suffer from is an inability to take the long view and play the waiting game.”

Before concluding she claimed, “Instead, their three-plus years of official coupledom have been characterised by a certain hell-for-leather, all-guns-blazing approach.”