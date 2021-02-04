Lady Gaga praises essential worker compassion after family hospitalization

Grammy award winning singer Lady Gaga recently gushed over the warmth, love and compassion of healthcare workers after a close family member was hospitalized for over two months during the height of the pandemic.



The singer opened up about her experience during an interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, "I got to be honest. I'm about to cry on the other end of this call with you because it's really — it's doctors, it's nurses, it's essential workers.”

"I haven't spoken to this person about speaking about this publicly, but I will tell you that a very important member of my family was very, very ill recently and in the hospital for almost two months.”

She added, “I was in the ICU by myself many times because you can't go in with more than one person, if you can go in at all. I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery that I witnessed, watching these doctors and nurses and people that were cleaning at the hospitals."

"They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared for me, who — I assure you, nobody could even recognize me behind all the gear that I had on. They just said, 'How are you doing? How is your family? Is everything okay? Can we do anything’?”

She concluded by saying, "It's essential work to getting us back into buildings and indoor spaces. It is very important that as a result of what's happened because of COVID-19, we start to rebuild the global community; we won't be able to rebuild the global community until we start building it at the local level."