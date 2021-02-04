Katrina Kaif hangs out with ‘Phone Bhoot’ gang

Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif mesmerized her millions of fans with adorable selfies and photos with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot gang.



Katrina, Ishaan Khattar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently in Udaipur as they are shooting for the next schedule of Phone Bhoot.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared adorable photos and selfies with the co-stars and captioned it, “Phone Bhoot gang” followed smiling face emoticon.

The stunning photos have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Ritesh Sidhwani also shared the same photos and wrote, “High time I get a haircut but here’s a selfie with the gang! #PhoneBhoot.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will be released later this year.