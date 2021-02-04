Watch: Kaley Cuoco showcases excitement over Golden Globe nomination: ‘I can’t stop crying’

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco lets fans in on her excitement following Golden Globe nomination in the most candid of ways.



The star posted a video showcasing her shock, surprise and excitement over the coveted nomination on Instagram.

The post included a compilation of two videos, each showcasing her emotional breakdown in multiple capacities.

In the caption of the video Cuoco wrote, “Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!”

Check it out below:



