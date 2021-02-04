Watch: Kaley Cuoco showcases excitement over Golden Globe nomination: ‘I can’t stop crying’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco lets fans in on her excitement following Golden Globe nomination in the most candid of ways.
The star posted a video showcasing her shock, surprise and excitement over the coveted nomination on Instagram.
The post included a compilation of two videos, each showcasing her emotional breakdown in multiple capacities.
In the caption of the video Cuoco wrote, “Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!”