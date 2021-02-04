Gigi Hadid in fits over eveything the mail man must think of her 'running a small baby shop'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid had social media roaring in laughter the moment her post on ‘fooling’ her mail man into thinking she owns a “small baby shop” went live.
The model and mother-of-one took to Twitter to let fans in on her hilarious gift giving adventures and wrote, "With all the favorite-things goodies I’m sending to friends who are about to be parents, the mail man must think I’m running a small baby shop from inside my house."
Shortly after that the star even shed light on her lazy-dinner prep over on Instagram Stories and admitted she was tired. "Sometimes it's just Mac & Cheese && brownies. Don't @ me. Mama tired.”