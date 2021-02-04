Gigi Hadid in fits over eveything the mail man must think of her 'running a small baby shop'

Gigi Hadid had social media roaring in laughter the moment her post on ‘fooling’ her mail man into thinking she owns a “small baby shop” went live.



The model and mother-of-one took to Twitter to let fans in on her hilarious gift giving adventures and wrote, "With all the favorite-things goodies I’m sending to friends who are about to be parents, the mail man must think I’m running a small baby shop from inside my house."

Shortly after that the star even shed light on her lazy-dinner prep over on Instagram Stories and admitted she was tired. "Sometimes it's just Mac & Cheese && brownies. Don't @ me. Mama tired.”

Check it out below:



