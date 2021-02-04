PAK vs SA: Watch Aiden Markram shock Abid Ali with impressive catch

A popular saying in cricket is "catches win matches" and that certainly is true for Aiden Markram, who dove to his right side to pull off a stunner and send Pakistani opener Abid Ali to the pavilion.



Abid looked shaky right from the start and his poor run of form continued against South Africa after he was trapped by a Nortje delivery.

Nortje bowled a fast-paced delivery to Abid's leg-side, prompting the opener to glancce it down to the side. However, the ball flew and instead of zooming past him, Markram ensure he caught it by diving to his right.

A disappointed Abid hung his head and walked back to the dressing room as the South Africans celebrated.

Abid, who looked shaky right from the start, went for 6 runs from 43 balls.

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against Proteas at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, both teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium with strict security arrangements in place.

South Africa is playing a Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years.

Speaking to media after the toss, the South African captain had said the wicket is a bit grassy which will initially help the bowlers.

No changes have been made to Pakistan's 17-player squad from the first Test in Karachi.