Shraddha Kapoor says focusing on ‘health and wellness’ has been an intrinsic part of her life

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor has said that focusing on health and wellness has been an intrinsic part of her life.



The Baaghi 3 actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of herself giving a variation to Swiss Ball exercise on Thursday.

She wrote “Focusing on health and wellness has been an intrinsic part of my life. It helps me find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya.”

“Shunya, as in Zero. And for me, the ultimate spiritual achievement!,” Shraddha said and added “The state of Shunya is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness!”

“All smiles and happy! That’s the #PowerOfShunya”.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. It was released in March 2020.