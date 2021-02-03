Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan is always keeping fans up to date about her outings.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a stunning location at a cafe.
She can be seen sipping on some orange juice while basking in the sun.
The stunner kept it cute and casual in a grey sweater with sunnies.
"Taking Vitamin C and vitamin D together," she wrote.
Take a look: