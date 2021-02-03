close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is always keeping fans up to date about her outings.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a stunning location at a cafe.

She can be seen sipping on some orange juice while basking in the sun.

The stunner kept it cute and casual in a grey sweater with sunnies.

"Taking Vitamin C and vitamin D together," she wrote.

Take a look:



