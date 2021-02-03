close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
February 3, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali's adorable photo together melts hearts

Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali will certainly miss each other following the end of their project.  

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, who was in Turkey for a shoot, could be seen hugging Gulsim, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical Turkish drama series.

The two gorgeous ladies won fans' hearts as they received love from fans and the fraternity alike.

Ayeza seemed to be emotional in the post as she captioned "My Friend, I will miss you" with a heart emoji.

The Turkish diva seemed to be feeling the same as she too expressed how much she will miss her.

"Me too sister, but I know we will meet again, and it’s will be so near," she commented.

Take a look:



