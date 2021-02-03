800 of Punjab's schools to be upgraded to higher levels: Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. — Twitter/DrMuradPTI

LAHORE: The Punjab government will upgrade 800 primary schools to higher levels, the province's education minister Murad Ras said Wednesday.



Under the "Insaf Afternoon School Programme", the education ministry has "already upgraded several primary schools", the education minister said while speaking on Hum News show "Subah Say Agay".



Ras said that he took the initiative to increase the schools' enrolment as he was informed that a "shocking" 70% of pupils dropped out after completing the fifth grade.

"So when I got the data, I thought that building schools would take us nearly 2-3 years and millions of rupees would be spent on it, which we don't have," he said.



"To overcome this challenge, we upgraded primary schools and asked the teachers — who give lessons in the evening — to teach classes 6,7, and 8," he said, adding that as compensation, the government provided them with an honorarium.

The schools that function in the afternoon, according to Raas, brought 22,000 students back to the classroom, adding that the majority of them were girls.